Eastern Kentucky visits Kennesaw State after Adekokoya’s 20-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-10, 7-1 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-9, 4-4 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -1; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Quincy Adekokoya scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 96-95 overtime loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Owls are 8-2 on their home court. Kennesaw State is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonels are 7-1 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks fourth in the ASUN scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 12.0.

Kennesaw State averages 84.9 points, 8.6 more per game than the 76.3 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 81.3 points per game, 1.5 more than the 79.8 Kennesaw State gives up.

The Owls and Colonels meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrell Burden is averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Cozart is averaging 15.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.8 blocks for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 82.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

