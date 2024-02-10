Eastern Kentucky visits Blackmon and Stetson

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-10, 9-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (15-10, 7-3 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-10, 9-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (15-10, 7-3 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Jalen Blackmon scored 26 points in Stetson’s 84-77 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Hatters are 8-1 on their home court. Stetson is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonels are 9-1 in conference play. Eastern Kentucky ranks seventh in the ASUN shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Stetson makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Eastern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon is averaging 20.8 points for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 assists over the past 10 games for Stetson.

Leland Walker is averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Colonels. Isaiah Cozart is averaging 15.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Colonels: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.