Eastern Kentucky visits Bellarmine following Johnson’s 21-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-11, 9-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-20, 2-9 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-11, 9-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-20, 2-9 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Ben Johnson scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 63-52 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Knights have gone 4-6 at home. Bellarmine ranks ninth in the ASUN with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Bash Wieland averaging 9.5.

The Colonels have gone 9-2 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks fifth in the ASUN shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

Bellarmine is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 7.7 more points per game (81.9) than Bellarmine gives up to opponents (74.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Wieland is averaging 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

Isaiah Cozart is shooting 65.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.