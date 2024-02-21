Eastern Kentucky puts home win streak on the line against North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (13-14, 7-6 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-11, 10-2 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (13-14, 7-6 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-11, 10-2 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Colonels play North Alabama.

The Colonels are 11-3 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Leland Walker with 4.3.

The Lions are 7-6 in conference games. North Alabama is sixth in the ASUN with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 7.9.

Eastern Kentucky scores 81.7 points, 5.8 more per game than the 75.9 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Eastern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Cozart is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Colonels. Walker is averaging 16.8 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Jacari Lane is averaging 15.1 points and four assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.