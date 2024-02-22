Eastern Kentucky puts home win streak on the line against North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (13-14, 7-6 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-11, 10-2 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Alabama Lions (13-14, 7-6 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-11, 10-2 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts North Alabama aiming to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Colonels are 11-3 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky is eighth in the ASUN in team defense, giving up 76.4 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Lions are 7-6 in conference games. North Alabama is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

Eastern Kentucky averages 81.7 points, 5.8 more per game than the 75.9 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 76.9 points per game, 0.5 more than the 76.4 Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Cozart is shooting 65.4% and averaging 15.6 points for the Colonels. Leland Walker is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Jacari Lane is averaging 15.1 points and four assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

