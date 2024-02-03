Eastern Kentucky earns 86-76 victory against Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Devontae Blanton’s 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists helped Eastern Kentucky defeat Kennesaw State 86-76…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Devontae Blanton’s 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists helped Eastern Kentucky defeat Kennesaw State 86-76 on Saturday night.

Michael Moreno also scored 23 points while going 8 of 14 (7 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Colonels (12-10, 8-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Cozart shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Owls (13-10, 4-5) were led by Terrell Burden, who recorded 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Simeon Cottle added 13 points and six rebounds for Kennesaw State. Demond Robinson also had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

