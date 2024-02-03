ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Eastern Kentucky earns 86-76 victory against Kennesaw State

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 8:22 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Devontae Blanton’s 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists helped Eastern Kentucky defeat Kennesaw State 86-76 on Saturday night.

Michael Moreno also scored 23 points while going 8 of 14 (7 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Colonels (12-10, 8-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Cozart shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Owls (13-10, 4-5) were led by Terrell Burden, who recorded 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Simeon Cottle added 13 points and six rebounds for Kennesaw State. Demond Robinson also had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

