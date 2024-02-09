Eastern Illinois visits Morehead State following Minix’s 30-point performance

Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-13, 5-6 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (19-5, 10-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-13, 5-6 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (19-5, 10-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Riley Minix scored 30 points in Morehead State’s 79-68 victory against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Eagles have gone 11-0 in home games. Morehead State averages 15.1 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Drew Thelwell with 6.2.

The Panthers have gone 5-6 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois is sixth in the OVC scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Tiger Booker averaging 4.7.

Morehead State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minix is scoring 19.4 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Eagles. Jordan Lathon is averaging 15.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

Booker is averaging 16.1 points and 2.3 steals for the Panthers. Kyndall Davis is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

