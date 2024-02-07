Eastern Illinois visits Hernandez and Southern Indiana

Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-13, 4-6 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-17, 3-7 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-13, 4-6 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-17, 3-7 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Jeremiah Hernandez scored 23 points in Southern Indiana’s 79-74 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-7 on their home court. Southern Indiana is fourth in the OVC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 6.6.

The Panthers are 4-6 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois ranks sixth in the OVC with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Kooper Jacobi averaging 7.7.

Southern Indiana is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 68.3 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 72.2 Southern Indiana allows.

The Screaming Eagles and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Mielke averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Hernandez is averaging 17.1 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Tiger Booker is averaging 15.4 points and 2.4 steals for the Panthers. Kyndall Davis is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

