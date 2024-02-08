Eastern Illinois visits Hernandez and Southern Indiana

Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-13, 4-6 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-17, 3-7 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-13, 4-6 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-17, 3-7 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Screaming Eagles -4; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Jeremiah Hernandez scored 23 points in Southern Indiana’s 79-74 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-7 in home games. Southern Indiana has a 3-5 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 4-6 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois is ninth in the OVC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kooper Jacobi averaging 4.9.

Southern Indiana is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The Screaming Eagles and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is averaging 17.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Screaming Eagles. AJ Smith is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Tiger Booker is averaging 15.4 points and 2.4 steals for the Panthers. Kyndall Davis is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

