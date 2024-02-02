Eastern Illinois hosts Little Rock after Booker’s 28-point game

Little Rock Trojans (11-11, 5-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-12, 4-5 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (11-11, 5-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-12, 4-5 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts the Little Rock Trojans after Tiger Booker scored 28 points in Eastern Illinois’ 76-59 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Panthers are 6-5 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is third in the OVC with 13.8 assists per game led by Booker averaging 2.8.

The Trojans are 5-4 in conference games. Little Rock is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock scores 11.3 more points per game (78.4) than Eastern Illinois allows to opponents (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Panthers. Nakyel Shelton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Bradley Douglas is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 10.4 points. Jamir Chaplin is shooting 60.6% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

