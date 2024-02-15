Eastern Illinois hosts Earley and Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-17, 3-9 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-14, 5-7 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-17, 3-9 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-14, 5-7 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Josh Earley scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 77-74 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Panthers are 6-6 in home games. Eastern Illinois is fourth in the OVC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kooper Jacobi averaging 2.8.

The Redhawks are 3-9 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State has a 5-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 67.7 points per game, 0.2 more than the 67.5 Eastern Illinois allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakyel Shelton averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Tiger Booker is averaging 15.7 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Adam Larson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Earley is averaging 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

