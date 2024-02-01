Eastern Illinois hosts Crews and UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (12-9, 5-3 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-11, 4-4 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UT Martin Skyhawks (12-9, 5-3 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-11, 4-4 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -1; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Jacob Crews scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 76-67 victory over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Panthers are 6-4 in home games. Eastern Illinois is sixth in the OVC scoring 69.8 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Skyhawks are 5-3 against OVC opponents. UT Martin ranks third in the OVC with 41.2 rebounds per game led by Issa Muhammad averaging 8.7.

Eastern Illinois scores 69.8 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 78.0 UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 15.1 more points per game (81.8) than Eastern Illinois gives up (66.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakyel Shelton averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Tiger Booker is shooting 47.7% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Jordan Sears is averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Skyhawks. Crews is averaging 18.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.