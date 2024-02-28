East Tennessee State visits Citadel on 3-game road slide

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-15, 6-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (11-18, 3-13 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-15, 6-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (11-18, 3-13 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State travels to Citadel looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-6 in home games. Citadel averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Buccaneers are 6-10 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is 5-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Citadel’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 70.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 70.1 Citadel allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Smith is averaging 16.5 points for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Ebby Asamoah is averaging 15.1 points for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.