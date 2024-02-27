East Tennessee State visits Citadel on 3-game road skid

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-15, 6-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (11-18, 3-13 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-15, 6-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (11-18, 3-13 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State will aim to end its three-game road slide when the Buccaneers visit Citadel.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-6 in home games. Citadel has a 4-14 record against teams over .500.

The Buccaneers are 6-10 in conference games. East Tennessee State has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Citadel scores 70.4 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 69.6 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Citadel gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Millora-Brown is averaging 10.8 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Ebby Asamoah is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.