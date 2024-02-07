East Tennessee State hosts Wofford after Tripp’s 27-point performance

Wofford Terriers (13-10, 6-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-11, 4-6 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wofford Terriers (13-10, 6-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-11, 4-6 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Corey Tripp scored 27 points in Wofford’s 88-86 overtime win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Buccaneers are 7-3 in home games. East Tennessee State is 6-9 against opponents over .500.

The Terriers are 6-4 in conference matchups. Wofford is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

East Tennessee State is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebby Asamoah is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 15.2 points.

Dillon Bailey is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 11.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

