East Tennessee State hosts Citadel after Smith’s 24-point showing

Citadel Bulldogs (9-13, 1-8 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-11, 3-6 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel plays the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after AJ Smith scored 24 points in Citadel’s 82-79 overtime loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-3 at home. East Tennessee State has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 1-8 in conference matchups. Citadel has a 3-10 record against opponents over .500.

East Tennessee State averages 70.9 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 70.3 Citadel allows. Citadel has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quimari Peterson is averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 17.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Smith is averaging 16.1 points for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

