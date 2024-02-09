East Tennessee State Buccaneers play the Furman Paladins on 3-game win streak

Furman Paladins (12-12, 6-5 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-11, 5-6 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Furman Paladins (12-12, 6-5 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-11, 5-6 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Buccaneers take on Furman.

The Buccaneers have gone 8-3 in home games. East Tennessee State is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Paladins are 6-5 against SoCon opponents. Furman is second in the SoCon with 16.9 assists per game led by JP Pegues averaging 4.9.

East Tennessee State averages 69.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 77.0 Furman gives up. Furman has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quimari Peterson is averaging 13 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Alex Williams is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 15.7 points. Pegues is averaging 14.3 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

