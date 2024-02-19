East leads Missouri against No. 8 Tennessee after 25-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 9-3 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-17, 0-12 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 9-3 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-17, 0-12 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers after Sean East scored 25 points in Missouri’s 79-76 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers are 6-8 in home games. Missouri has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Volunteers have gone 9-3 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is fourth in the SEC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Aidoo averaging 4.9.

Missouri scores 72.2 points, 5.0 more per game than the 67.2 Tennessee gives up. Tennessee has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: East is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games for Missouri.

Zakai Zeigler is averaging 11 points, 5.6 assists and two steals for the Volunteers. Dalton Knecht is averaging 26.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 66.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

