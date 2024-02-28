East leads Missouri against No. 24 Florida after 33-point game

Missouri Tigers (8-19, 0-14 SEC) at Florida Gators (19-8, 9-5 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (8-19, 0-14 SEC) at Florida Gators (19-8, 9-5 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -13; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri visits the No. 24 Florida Gators after Sean East scored 33 points in Missouri’s 88-73 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Gators have gone 12-1 at home. Florida ranks second in college basketball with 14.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 3.5 offensive boards.

The Tigers are 0-14 against SEC opponents. Missouri allows 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

Florida is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Missouri allows to opponents. Missouri has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyon Pullin is averaging 15 points and 4.8 assists for the Gators. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 18.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 66.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

