East Carolina visits Charlotte following Milicic’s 22-point showing

East Carolina Pirates (11-11, 4-5 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (13-7, 7-1 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (11-11, 4-5 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (13-7, 7-1 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces the East Carolina Pirates after Igor Milicic Jr. scored 22 points in Charlotte’s 75-71 victory over the Tulane Green Wave.

The 49ers are 9-1 on their home court. Charlotte ranks seventh in the AAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Nik Graves averaging 2.8.

The Pirates are 4-5 in conference matchups. East Carolina has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Charlotte scores 69.3 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 68.1 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Charlotte allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lu’Cye Patterson is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the 49ers. Milicic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Brandon Johnson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. RJ Felton is shooting 35.5% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

