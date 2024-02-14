Earley leads Southeast Missouri State against Eastern Illinois after 22-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-17, 3-9 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-14, 5-7 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-17, 3-9 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-14, 5-7 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Josh Earley scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 77-74 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Panthers are 6-6 in home games. Eastern Illinois is fourth in the OVC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kooper Jacobi averaging 2.8.

The Redhawks have gone 3-9 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State has a 3-13 record against opponents above .500.

Eastern Illinois averages 68.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 72.8 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Eastern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The Panthers and Redhawks face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakyel Shelton averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Tiger Booker is averaging 15.7 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Rob Martin is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Redhawks. Earley is averaging 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

