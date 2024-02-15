Live Radio
Eaglestaff scores 33 to lead North Dakota over Denver 92-78

The Associated Press

February 15, 2024, 11:51 PM

DENVER (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff hit five 3-pointers and scored 33 points to lead North Dakota past Denver 92-78 on Thursday night.

Eaglestaff was 9-for-13 shooting, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 11 from the foul line for the Fightin’ Hawks (16-11, 8-4 Summit League). Eli King sank four 3-pointers and scored 18. Tyree Ihenacho had 16 points.

Touko Tainamo led the Pioneers (14-13, 5-7) with 27 points and 13 rebounds. DeAndre Craig had 13 points and four assists. Jaxon Brenchley scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

