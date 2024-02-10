Eaglestaff leads North Dakota against UMKC after 28-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (10-15, 4-6 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (15-10, 7-3 Summit League) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday,…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-15, 4-6 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (15-10, 7-3 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -6; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the UMKC Kangaroos after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 28 points in North Dakota’s 99-78 win against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 8-3 on their home court. North Dakota averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Kangaroos have gone 4-6 against Summit League opponents. UMKC has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Dakota averages 75.8 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 71.3 UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game North Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eaglestaff is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 14 points. B.J. Omot is averaging 20.3 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

Jamar Brown is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

