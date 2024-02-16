Eaglestaff leads North Dakota against Oral Roberts

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (16-11, 8-4 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-14, 5-7 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday,…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (16-11, 8-4 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-14, 5-7 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 33 points in North Dakota’s 92-78 win against the Denver Pioneers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-3 at home. Oral Roberts ranks seventh in the Summit League in team defense, giving up 75.8 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 8-4 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota is sixth in the Summit League scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Oral Roberts averages 74.8 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 72.3 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is averaging 20.3 points for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Eli King is averaging 7.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Fightin’ Hawks. B.J. Omot is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

