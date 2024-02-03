ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Dyson scores 19 in Bethune-Cookman’s 79-68 win over Alabama State

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 6:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Dhashon Dyson’s 19 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Alabama State 79-68 on Saturday night.

Dyson added six rebounds for the Wildcats (10-11, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Zion Harmon scored 16 points and added three steals. Reggie Ward Jr. had 14 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

The Hornets (10-11, 5-3) were led by Antonio Madlock with 17 points and four steals. CJ Hines had 12 points and Amarr Knox finished scored 11.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

