Dusell and Fresno State host Air Force

Fresno State Bulldogs (10-13, 3-7 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-14, 1-9 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits the Air Force Falcons after Xavier Dusell scored 23 points in Fresno State’s 69-57 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Falcons are 4-8 on their home court. Air Force has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 3-7 in conference play. Fresno State ranks sixth in the MWC shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Air Force is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State averages 69.4 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 71.1 Air Force allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 14.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for Air Force.

Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.2 points and 6.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Dusell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 66.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

