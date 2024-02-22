Duquesne plays Fordham after Grant’s 31-point outing

Duquesne Dukes (16-10, 6-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-16, 4-9 A-10) New York; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

Duquesne Dukes (16-10, 6-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-16, 4-9 A-10)

New York; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays the Fordham Rams after Dae Dae Grant scored 31 points in Duquesne’s 81-66 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Rams are 4-10 in home games. Fordham has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dukes are 6-7 in A-10 play. Duquesne is ninth in the A-10 scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Jimmy Clark III averaging 6.3.

Fordham averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 71.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 74.0 Fordham allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Grant is shooting 38.3% and averaging 17.3 points for the Dukes. Clark is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

