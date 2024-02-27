Duquesne hosts La Salle after Brantley’s 22-point performance

La Salle Explorers (14-14, 5-10 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (16-11, 6-8 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La…

La Salle Explorers (14-14, 5-10 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (16-11, 6-8 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays the Duquesne Dukes after Khalil Brantley scored 22 points in La Salle’s 84-61 win over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Dukes are 11-4 in home games. Duquesne leads the A-10 with 13.1 fast break points.

The Explorers are 5-10 against conference opponents. La Salle is 8-11 against opponents over .500.

Duquesne scores 71.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 74.0 La Salle gives up. La Salle scores 6.2 more points per game (74.1) than Duquesne allows to opponents (67.9).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Clark III is averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Andres Marrero averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Brantley is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

