Duquesne hosts Brantley and La Salle

La Salle Explorers (14-14, 5-10 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (16-11, 6-8 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -8; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on the Duquesne Dukes after Khalil Brantley scored 22 points in La Salle’s 84-61 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Dukes are 11-4 in home games. Duquesne ranks ninth in the A-10 with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Jimmy Clark III averaging 6.1.

The Explorers are 5-10 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is 4-1 in one-possession games.

Duquesne scores 71.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 74.0 La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 6.2 more points per game (74.1) than Duquesne gives up (67.9).

The Dukes and Explorers match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fousseyni Drame is averaging 7.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

