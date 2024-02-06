Duquesne faces Davidson following Grant’s 31-point game

Davidson Wildcats (12-9, 2-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (13-8, 3-5 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne faces…

Davidson Wildcats (12-9, 2-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (13-8, 3-5 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne faces the Davidson Wildcats after Dae Dae Grant scored 31 points in Duquesne’s 85-71 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Dukes are 9-3 in home games. Duquesne is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 2-6 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is eighth in the A-10 allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Duquesne averages 72.6 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 67.8 Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Duquesne gives up.

The Dukes and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is averaging 18.3 points for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 14 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Grant Huffman is averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Reed Bailey is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.