Duo leads Southern over Alabama State 73-62 for 6th straight victory

The Associated Press

February 12, 2024, 9:02 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Derrick Tezeno had 19 points, Brandon Davis scored 18 and Southern beat Alabama State 73-62 on Monday night for its sixth victory in a row.

Tezeno added six rebounds for the Jaguars (15-9, 9-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Davis made three 3-pointers. Dreshawn Allen scored 11.

The Hornets (11-13, 6-5) were led by Amarr Knox with 19 points and three steals. Micah Octave added 15 points and eight rebounds, while CJ Hines scored 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

