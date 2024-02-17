Duke’s McCain sets freshman 3-point mark, ties frosh scoring record in 76-67 win over Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jared McCain set a Duke freshman record with eight 3-pointers and matched a school freshman mark…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jared McCain set a Duke freshman record with eight 3-pointers and matched a school freshman mark with 35 points as the No. 9 Blue Devils beat Florida State 76-67 on Saturday.

McCain hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and shot 60% overall (12 for 20), including 8 for 11 from long distance in his seventh game scoring 20 or more points. His 3-point performance eclipsed the mark of JJ Reddick, and his point total tied Zion Williamson’s 35-point performance against Syracuse in 2019.

“That’s crazy,” McCain said. “That’s nuts. I just thank God. … It’s wild company to be with.”

McCain’s accuracy from 3-point range was a surprise. The 6-foot-3 guard had made a total of seven 3-pointers in his four games.

“A special performance,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “That was up there with any of them. JJ should watch out. It was just his grit, his will, his determination to win was special.”

Jeremy Roach scored 15 points as Duke (20-5, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its fourth straight game. The Blue Devils have 20 or more wins for a 27th straight season. Kyle Filipowski had eight points and eight rebounds, helping Duke to a 35-22 edge in rebounds. The Blue Devils have won 12 of the last 14 games in their series with Florida State.

Jamir Watkins scored 15 points, his 11th straight game in double figures for Florida State (13-12, 7-7), which has lost three straight and five of six. Cameron Corhen added 14 points on 7-for-10 shooting and had nine rebounds.

Florida State had no answer for McCain, who scored 25 points on 9-for-10 shooting in the first half and helped Duke to a 44-34 lead at the break.

“I think all of us who played basketball, we seem to have one of those nights where you can’t miss regardless of how you defend it,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “I thought McCain had one of those nights. But that’s kind of the story of our season. There always seems to be one guy that always plagued us.”

SHORT-HANDED

Scheyer praised junior guard Jaylen Blakes and freshman forward Sean Stewart for providing quality minutes as Duke played without Tyrese Proctor, who is in the concussion protocol. It’s not known when he will be able to return.

Blakes played 10 minutes, scoring five points. Stewart played four minutes and pulled down four rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: Even without Tyrese Proctor, the Blue Devils took a 19-16 lead on a McCain 3-pointer with 13:04 left in the first half and never looked back. They won for the eighth time in nine games in Tallahassee.

Florida State: The Seminoles have given up 10 or more 3-pointers in each of their last three games, all losses.

UP NEXT

Duke: At Miami on Wednesday.

Florida State: Hosts Boston College on Tuesday.

