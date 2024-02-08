Live Radio
Drumgoole’s 20 help Delaware knock off Towson 74-62

The Associated Press

February 8, 2024, 10:02 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Gerald Drumgoole Jr. had 20 points in Delaware’s 74-62 win over Towson on Thursday night.

Drumgoole shot 7 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (15-9, 7-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Jyare Davis added 15 points while shooting 5 for 14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had 15 rebounds and three blocks. Cavan Reilly had 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting (4 for 5 from 3-point range).

Charles Thompson finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers (14-10, 7-4). Towson also got 13 points from Nendah Tarke. Tyler Tejada also had 12 points.

Delaware led Towson 36-26 at the half, with Drumgoole (nine points) its high scorer. Drumgoole scored a team-high 11 points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

