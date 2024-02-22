Drumgoole and Delaware host Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Cougars (20-7, 11-3 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-10, 9-5 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 23 points in Delaware’s 62-54 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 7-3 in home games. Delaware ranks third in the CAA with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Ray averaging 6.3.

The Cougars are 11-3 in conference matchups.

Delaware scores 74.7 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 73.9 Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) scores 10.9 more points per game (80.2) than Delaware allows (69.3).

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jyare Davis is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Drumgoole is averaging 16.3 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

