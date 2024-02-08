Drexel visits UNC Wilmington after Newby’s 22-point showing

Drexel Dragons (15-8, 8-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-6, 7-3 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Drexel Dragons (15-8, 8-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-6, 7-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts the Drexel Dragons after Donovan Newby scored 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 77-74 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Seahawks have gone 7-0 at home. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA scoring 80.7 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Dragons are 8-2 against CAA opponents. Drexel is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

UNC Wilmington averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Drexel allows. Drexel has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shykeim Phillips is averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Seahawks. Trazarien White is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Justin Moore is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Dragons. Mate Okros is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Dragons: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 39.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

