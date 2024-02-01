Drexel visits Monmouth after Rice’s 31-point game

Drexel Dragons (15-7, 8-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (11-10, 4-4 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (15-7, 8-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (11-10, 4-4 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -4.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Drexel Dragons after Xander Rice scored 31 points in Monmouth’s 81-78 victory against the Hofstra Pride.

The Hawks are 8-1 on their home court. Monmouth allows 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Dragons are 8-1 in CAA play. Drexel is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Monmouth makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Drexel averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Monmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is shooting 41.2% and averaging 21.6 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Justin Moore is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Dragons: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 39.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

