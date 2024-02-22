Drexel visits Dubar and Hofstra

Drexel Dragons (17-10, 10-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (16-11, 9-5 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Drexel Dragons (17-10, 10-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (16-11, 9-5 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -4; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays the Drexel Dragons after Darlinstone Dubar scored 24 points in Hofstra’s 82-62 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Pride are 9-2 on their home court. Hofstra averages 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Dragons are 10-4 in CAA play. Drexel leads the CAA with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Amari Williams averaging 8.0.

Hofstra averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Hofstra gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thomas is shooting 42.5% and averaging 22.1 points for the Pride. Dubar is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Justin Moore is averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Dragons. Williams is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.