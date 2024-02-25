Drexel visits Delaware on 5-game road skid

Drexel Dragons (17-11, 10-5 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-11, 9-6 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drexel Dragons (17-11, 10-5 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-11, 9-6 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel travels to Delaware looking to stop its five-game road skid.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 7-4 at home. Delaware is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dragons have gone 10-5 against CAA opponents. Drexel is third in the CAA with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 2.5.

Delaware scores 74.6 points, 9.1 more per game than the 65.5 Drexel allows. Drexel averages 72.3 points per game, 2.3 more than the 70.0 Delaware allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jyare Davis is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Justin Moore is averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Dragons. Williams is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.