Drexel visits Burnham and Charleston (SC)

Drexel Dragons (15-9, 8-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-7, 8-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the Drexel Dragons after Ben Burnham scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)’s 80-58 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Cougars have gone 9-2 at home. Charleston (SC) is the top team in the CAA with 35.3 points in the paint led by Ante Brzovic averaging 10.1.

The Dragons have gone 8-3 against CAA opponents. Drexel leads the CAA with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Amari Williams averaging 8.0.

Charleston (SC) makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Drexel averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Charleston (SC) allows.

The Cougars and Dragons face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burnham is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Justin Moore is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Dragons. Williams is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Dragons: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

