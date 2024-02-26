Drexel plays Delaware on 5-game road skid

Drexel Dragons (17-11, 10-5 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-11, 9-6 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Drexel Dragons (17-11, 10-5 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-11, 9-6 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -2; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel will try to break its five-game road losing streak when the Dragons play Delaware.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 7-4 at home. Delaware is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Dragons are 10-5 against conference opponents. Drexel is the CAA leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 5.3.

Delaware averages 74.6 points, 9.1 more per game than the 65.5 Drexel gives up. Drexel has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Delaware have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalun Trent is averaging 8.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Luke House averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 12.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

