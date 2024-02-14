Drexel hosts Plotnikov and Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (15-10, 8-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (15-10, 8-4 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits…

Hofstra Pride (15-10, 8-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (15-10, 8-4 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the Drexel Dragons after German Plotnikov scored 20 points in Hofstra’s 81-49 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Dragons are 9-1 in home games. Drexel is seventh in the CAA scoring 72.3 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Pride are 8-4 in conference games. Hofstra has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Drexel’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The Dragons and Pride square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is averaging 12.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Dragons. Mate Okros is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Tyler Thomas averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 21.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 17.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 39.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Pride: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

