Dre’una Edwards scores 15, No. 13 Baylor women beat Houston 83-60

HOUSTON (AP) — Dre’una Edwards scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Yaya Felder scored 14 points and No. 13 Baylor beat Houston 83-60 on Sunday.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 12 points and eight rebounds and Aijha Blackwell added 10 and eight for Baylor (17-4, 6-4 Big 12). Jada Walker and Bella Fontleroy scored 10 points apiece.

The Bears have won four in a row against Houston (12-10, 3-8), which leads the all-time series 33-16.

Edwards made a layup with 5:26 left in the second quarter that gave Baylor the lead for good and sparked an 11-2 run to close the first half that made it 37-29. The Cougars trimmed their deficit to nine points on three occasions in the third quarter before an 8-0 spurt gave the Bears a 60-43 lead when Jana Van Gytenbeek hit a jumper to open the fourth quarter.

Laila Blair led Houston with 14 points on 6-of-22 shooting. Maliyah Johnson added eight points and five assists. The Cougars made 22 of 72 (31%) overall and 7 of 29 (24%) from 3-point range.

Baylor shot 56% (33 of 59) from the field, outrebounded the Cougars 52-26 and outscored them in the paint 44-22 to overcome their season-high 26 turnovers.

Baylor visits BYU on Wednesday. Houston hits the road to play Thursday at Kansas.

