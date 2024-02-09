Draper and the Navy Midshipmen visit conference foe Army

Navy Midshipmen (8-14, 4-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (7-17, 3-8 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1:30…

Navy Midshipmen (8-14, 4-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (7-17, 3-8 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Scovens and the Army Black Knights host Donovan Draper and the Navy Midshipmen.

The Black Knights are 4-8 in home games. Army averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Midshipmen are 4-7 in Patriot League play. Navy is eighth in the Patriot League with 12.3 assists per game led by Austin Benigni averaging 3.9.

Army’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Navy allows. Navy’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Army has given up to its opponents (42.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Small averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Scovens is shooting 36.1% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Draper is averaging 9.7 points, nine rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Midshipmen. Benigni is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.