Drake hosts Ellington and Murray State

Murray State Racers (11-15, 8-7 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (21-5, 12-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State faces the Drake Bulldogs after Nick Ellington scored 23 points in Murray State’s 82-72 win against the Missouri State Bears.

The Bulldogs are 13-0 on their home court. Drake ranks second in the MVC with 15.7 assists per game led by Tucker DeVries averaging 3.5.

The Racers are 8-7 in conference matchups. Murray State is ninth in the MVC scoring 70.7 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Drake scores 79.4 points, 11.3 more per game than the 68.1 Murray State allows. Murray State has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Racers face off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is averaging 20.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Darnell Brodie is averaging 13.4 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 67.9% over the last 10 games for Drake.

Jacobi Wood averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Ellington is shooting 66.3% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

