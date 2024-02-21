Drake defeats Belmont 84-69

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 21 points in Drake’s 84-69 win over Belmont on Wednesday night. DeVries…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 21 points in Drake’s 84-69 win over Belmont on Wednesday night.

DeVries also contributed six rebounds for the Bulldogs (23-5, 14-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Atin Wright shot 7 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Kevin Overton had 16 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Bruins (16-12, 9-8) were led in scoring by Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who finished with 23 points and two steals. Belmont also got 12 points and 11 rebounds from Isaiah Walker. Malik Dia also had 12 points and six rebounds.

Drake took the lead with 16:50 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 46-36 at halftime, with DeVries racking up 14 points. Conor Enright scored a team-high nine points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

