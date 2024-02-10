Dozier scores 21 as Grambling downs Alabama State 74-68

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier had 21 points in Grambling’s 74-68 victory over Alabama State on Saturday night. Dozier…

Dozier added seven rebounds for the Tigers (11-12, 8-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tra’Michael Moton added 13 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and four steals. Jalen Johnson had 12 points and finished 5 of 10 from the floor.

The Hornets (11-12, 6-4) were led by Antonio Madlock, who posted 22 points. Alabama State also got 17 points from CJ Hines. Isaiah Range also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

