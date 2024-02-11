Dozier leads Grambling against Alabama A&M after 21-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-18, 4-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (11-12, 8-2 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-18, 4-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (11-12, 8-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Kintavious Dozier scored 21 points in Grambling’s 74-68 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers have gone 7-2 in home games. Grambling is sixth in the SWAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Aku averaging 1.9.

The Bulldogs are 4-6 in conference games. Alabama A&M is fifth in the SWAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Chad Moodie averaging 1.4.

Grambling scores 66.9 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 81.3 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 69.4 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 71.1 Grambling gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dozier is shooting 48.5% and averaging 14.2 points for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Lorenzo Downey averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Dailin Smith is shooting 49.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

