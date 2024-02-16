Dozier, Grambling Tigers take on the Texas Southern Tigers

Grambling Tigers (11-13, 8-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-13, 7-4 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kintavious…

Grambling Tigers (11-13, 8-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-13, 7-4 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kintavious Dozier and the Grambling Tigers take on PJ Henry and the Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday.

The Texas Southern Tigers have gone 4-2 at home. Texas Southern is ninth in the SWAC scoring 68.2 points while shooting 39.7% from the field.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 8-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is sixth in the SWAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Aku averaging 2.0.

Texas Southern is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Texas Southern Tigers, while averaging 14.3 points and 2.1 steals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Dozier averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Grambling Tigers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Tra’Michael Moton is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.