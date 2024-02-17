Dozier and the Grambling Tigers take on conference foe Texas Southern

Grambling Tigers (11-13, 8-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-13, 7-4 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (11-13, 8-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-13, 7-4 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Kintavious Dozier and the Grambling Tigers visit PJ Henry and the Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 4-2 on their home court. Texas Southern is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Grambling Tigers are 8-3 in SWAC play. Grambling gives up 70.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Texas Southern’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Grambling allows. Grambling averages 66.2 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 72.2 Texas Southern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is averaging 14.3 points and 2.1 steals for the Texas Southern Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 10.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Grambling Tigers. Dozier is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.