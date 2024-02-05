Dozier and the Grambling Tigers take on conference foe Alcorn State

Grambling Tigers (9-12, 6-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (5-16, 4-4 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Grambling Tigers (9-12, 6-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (5-16, 4-4 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jeremiah Kendall and the Alcorn State Braves host Kintavious Dozier and the Grambling Tigers in SWAC play Monday.

The Braves are 2-2 in home games. Alcorn State allows 81.5 points and has been outscored by 11.9 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 6-2 against SWAC opponents. Grambling averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Alcorn State is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has allowed to its opponents (47.1%).

The Braves and Tigers match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall is shooting 49.4% and averaging 16.1 points for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Dozier is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.